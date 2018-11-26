McCann signed a contract with the Braves on Monday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Specifics regarding the contract remain unclear, but McCann is headed back to where he spent the first nine years of his big-league career. The backstop battled injuries and hit just .212/.301/.339 across 63 games in 2018, though he owns a career .263/.338/.454 slash line through 14 seasons. He figures to operate on the strong side of a catching platoon with Tyler Flowers in 2019.

