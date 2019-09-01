Braves' Brian McCann: Returns from injured list

McCann (knee) was activated off the 10-day injured list Sunday.

McCann suffered the left knee sprain Aug. 20 but is able to rejoin the Braves after a quick trip to the IL. The 35-year-old struggled in August prior to the injury with a .535 OPS and zero extra-base hits in 12 games.

