Braves' Brian McCann: Set to return Sunday

McCann (knee) is expected to be activated off the 10-day injured list Sunday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

McCann is eligible to be activated Saturday, but it makes sense for the Braves to wait until roster expand Sunday to avoid an unnecessary roster move. The 35-year-old will rejoin the big-league club without making a minor-league rehab stint.

