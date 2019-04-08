McCann (hamstring) is making solid progress and expects to be back from the injured list after the 10-day minimum, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

McCann was officially moved to the 10-day IL on Sunday, meaning he'll likely return to action early next week if all goes according to plan. Alex Jackson and Tyler Flowers (hand) will continue to draw starts behind the dish until McCann returns to health.

