Braves' Brian McCann: Slugs ninth homer

McCann went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Nationals.

His sixth-inning blast chased Anibal Sanchez from the game and brought Atlanta to within a run, but it was also the team's only extra-base hit of the night. McCann hadn't gone yard since June 26, but he now has a modest five-game hit streak with multiple hits in his last three, boosting his slash line on the year to .279/.343/.470 with nine homers and 34 RBI through 56 games.

