McCann has gone 5-for-12 (.412) with a double through six spring training games.

While the veteran catcher is still looking for his first homer, McCann has looked healthy and just about ready for the regular season. He's expected to work in a timeshare with Tyler Flowers in his return to Atlanta, although McCann will likely see less action than his younger counterpart as he attempts to rebound from a disappointing 2018.

More News
Our Latest Stories