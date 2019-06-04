Braves' Brian McCann: Stuck on bench against southpaw

McCann sits for the third straight game Tuesday as the Braves face a third straight lefty in Steven Brault and the Pirates.

McCann hasn't been trusted to start against a lefty all season, but that protection has helped him to a .765 OPS, his best mark since 2013. Tyler Flowers remains the starter behind the plate.

