McCann is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

The Braves have mostly run a timeshare behind the dish this season, but McCann had picked up four of the past five starts at catcher before checking out of the lineup for the series finale. Manager Brian Snitker may have just wanted to ride McCann's bat while it's been hot, as the veteran backstop has gone 5-for-13 with a home run, a double, two walks and six RBI over that four-start stretch. McCann will get a breather Sunday while Tyler Flowers checks in behind the plate.