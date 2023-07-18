Triple-A Gwinnett transferred Wilson (elbow) from the 7-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Friday.

Wilson has yet to pitch for the Triple-A club this season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, but he appeared on the cusp of debuting for Gwinnett after he began a rehab assignment in June. However, he made just two one-inning appearances for High-A Rome before being pulled off the appearance since his June 18 outing, and he hasn't pitched since. It's unclear if Wilson suffered a setback with his surgically repaired elbow or if he's dealing with a different injury concern.