Atlanta signed De La Cruz on Sunday to a one-year. non-guaranteed contract.

De La Cruz began the 2024 season with Miami before being dealt to Pittsburgh at the deadline. The outfielder slashed .233/.271/.384 on the year with a career-high 21 home runs, 61 runs scored and 68 RBI. The soon-to-be 28-year-old will look to compete for a spot on Atlanta's regular-season roster.