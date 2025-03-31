De La Cruz is starting in right field and batting seventh against the Dodgers on Monday.

De La Cruz came in as a pinch hitter twice during Atlanta's road series against San Diego. Monday will be his first start of the 2025 season, and he'll see everyday role in the outfield until Ronald Acuna (knee) comes back following Jurickson Profar's 80-game suspension by Major League Baseball for violating the performance-enhancing drug policy. De La Cruz split time with Atlanta and Miami across 149 regular-season games in 2024 and finished with a slash line of .233/.271/.384 with 21 home runs and 68 RBI in 621 plate appearances.