Atlanta optioned De La Cruz to Triple-A Gwinnett.
De La Cruz had an opportunity to stake claim to a regular role in the Atlanta outfield, but he managed just a .453 OPS and didn't drive in a single run in 16 games. He's being replaced on the roster by Alex Verdugo.
