Elder was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett ahead of the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Marlins, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Elder spent a week in the minors but will rejoin Atlanta's bullpen to provide assistance during Saturday's nightcap. He should be available as a multi-inning reliever after he posted a 5.48 ERA and 1.73 WHIP in 21.1 innings over his first five appearances (four starts) in the big leagues.