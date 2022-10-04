Elder (2-4) took the loss Monday, giving up four runs on six hits and a walk over five innings as Atlanta fell 4-0 to the Marlins. He struck out five.

The rookie right-hander wasn't able to take advantage of a soft matchup, getting tagged for a pair of runs in the first and third innings while getting no run support. Elder fired 67 of 98 pitches for strikes, and he still sports an impressive 1.75 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 23:6 K:BB through 25.2 innings in September, although all four of his starts have come against the Marlins or Nationals -- not exactly playoff-caliber competition.