Elder did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks over 5.1 innings against the Marlins. He struck out three.

Elder was plagued by the long ball Wednesday, giving up solo homers to Jesus Sanchez, Jazz Chisholm and Avisail Garcia in his time on the mound. Leading up to the outing, Elder hadn't allowed a home run through 23.2 innings and hadn't allowed a run in three of his four starts. The 24-year-old boasts a 2-0 record to pair with a 2.17 ERA and 8.07 K/9.