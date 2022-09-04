Atlanta optioned Elder to Triple-A Gwinnett following Saturday's 2-1 win over the Marlins.
Making a spot start Saturday in place of Jake Odorizzi (arm), Elder was brilliant in the outing. He struck out six and scattered two hits and two walks over six scoreless innings before departing with a 1-0 lead, but Elder was denied the win when closer Kenley Jansen served up a game-tying solo home run in the ninth inning. Though Elder will now head back to Triple-A, he could be first in line for a promotion if Atlanta requires another starter again at some point over the final month of the season.