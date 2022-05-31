Elder tossed eight shutout innings Monday against Triple-A Louisville, allowing just two hits and a walk with eight strikeouts. He now has a 5.10 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 33:10 K:BB across 30 innings for Gwinnett.

Elder was masterful, as he had a no-hitter going through six before settling for a merely excellent outing rather than a legendary one. He mostly struggled through four starts in the majors this year and has had a couple of blowups in the minors as well, but Elder still has intriguing potential. It all comes down to his control -- when it's there, he's dominant, but when it isn't, the wheels can come off quickly. Elder has issued three-plus walks in five of his nine starts this season between Triple-A and the majors; he's posted a 1.97 WHIP and 15:21 K:BB in those outings. In the other four, he's put up a 0.68 WHIP and 30:3 K:BB. That's about as stark as it gets in terms of game-to-game variance. If Elder can find a way to locate his pitches more consistently, the upside could be tremendous, but there's obviously a lot of volatility here.