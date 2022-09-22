Elder allowed one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out six across 5.2 innings Wednesday against the Nationals. He did not factor into the decision.

Elder got a spot start after Spencer Strider (oblique) had his start pushed back a few days. Elder took advantage of the look at the big-league level, inducing nine groundball outs to go along with his six punchouts to keep the Nationals lineup in check. Though he's pitched at Triple-A Gwinnett for much of the season, Elder has maintained a 3.38 ERA with a 36:21 K:BB across 40 innings with Atlanta on the campaign.