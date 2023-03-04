Elder gave up one hit and struck out three over three scoreless innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

Facing a Houston lineup that contained the likes of Jose Altuve, Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman, Elder fared much better than he had in his first spring start. The 23-year-old righty is very much in the mix for an Opening Day rotation spot, and he might even be the favorite at the moment with Mike Soroka (hamstring) still having trouble staying healthy and Ian Anderson scuffling so far in camp.