Elder is scheduled to start Monday's game in Washington.
With Spencer Strider (oblique) landing on the injured list last week, Elder looks poised to finish the regular season as a member of Atlanta's rotation. The rookie right-hander fared well in his most recent start Sept. 21 against Washington, striking out six in a no-decision while allowing one earned run on four hits and two walks across 5.2 frames.
