Elder (1-0) recorded the win in Tuesday's 16-4 rout of the Nationals, giving up three runs on six hits over 5.2 innings. He struck out four without walking a batter.

Making his major-league debut, Elder was sharp overall and threw 50 of 85 pitches for strikes, but he faded in the sixth inning, serving up back-to-back homers to Juan Soto and Josh Bell before a Yadiel Hernandez ground-rule double sent the right-hander to the showers. If Atlanta elects to stick with a six-man rotation for another turn, Elder has likely done enough to earn a second start, but he'd face a tough matchup Monday on the road against the Dodgers.