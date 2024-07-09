Elder tossed five-plus innings against Arizona on Monday, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out one batter in a no-decision.

Elder was recalled from Triple-A ahead of the contest to make a spot start as Chris Sale was pushed back an extra day for rest reasons. Elder was outstanding through five frames, allowing just two hits and no runs. However, he lost that momentum in the sixth, allowing four straight batters to reach base (on two singles and two walks) to surrender a run before getting the hook. Two more runs were charged to the right-hander's ledger following his departure, souring what had been an impressive outing. Elder may return to the minors in short order with Atlanta's rotation lined up until the All-Star break.