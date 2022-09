Elder (2-3) allowed six hits and a walk while striking out six in a complete game shutout of the Nationals on Monday.

The 23-year-old right-hander is one of the late-comers to Atlanta's rookie brigade, but he's making a case for inclusion on the team's postseason roster. Elder has posted a 0.65 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 28:8 K:BB over 27.2 innings in four spot starts dating back to mid-August, but it should be noted all four outings came against Miami or Washington.