Elder (1-2) allowed two runs on five hits and six walks while striking out four in 4.2 innings to take the loss Sunday against the Marlins.

Elder threw just 54 of his 96 pitches for strikes Sunday, but he was relatively effective at limiting runs. He held Miami scoreless for the first four innings before giving up a pair of runs with two outs in the fifth frame. The right-hander has now been charged with back-to-back losses, and he has a 4.30 ERA and 1.70 WHIP in 14.2 innings. He tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against the Rangers on Saturday.