Elder is scheduled to make his second Grapefruit League start Friday against the Astros, Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Elder said he felt rushed while adjusting to the new pitch clock in his spring debut Sunday, when he was lit up for four earned runs over just 1.2 innings versus the Yankees. Fighting for the final spot in Atlanta's season-opening starting rotation, he'll look to show more comfort and command Friday afternoon against the reigning World Series champs. Ian Anderson is Elder's primary competition for that No. 5 starter role.