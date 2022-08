Elder is up as Atlanta's 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Elder had a 2.48 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB in 32.2 innings over five July starts at Triple-A. Jake Odorizzi and Max Fried will start the two games, with Elder serving as a potential long reliever if one of the starters exits early.