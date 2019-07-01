Wilson is listed as the Braves' probable pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

Wilson returned from Triple-A Gwinnett last week to make his first appearance for the big club since April 26 and his first start since March 30. The right-hander took a no-decision in the outing versus the Cubs, lasting just 4.1 innings while ceding six runs (four earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out six. Despite the underwhelming showing, Wilson will be given another crack at locking down the fifth starter's job, but he'll likely need better results this time around to stick in the rotation after the All-Star break.