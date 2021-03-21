Wilson allowed one run on five hits and three walks over 4.2 innings while striking out three during Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.

The right-hander took a line drive off the calf from the first batter of the game, Enrique Hernandez, but Wilson stayed on the mound and was able to regain his focus. Atlanta will need someone to fill a rotation spot to begin the season with Mike Soroka (Achilles) still in the final stages of his recovery, and Wilson's resilience Saturday almost certainly helped his case. He has a 1.98 ERA and 9:4 K:BB through 13.2 innings this spring, but his main competition, Kyle Wright (4.09 ERA, 10:5 K:BB through 11 innings) has also been solid.