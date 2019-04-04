Braves' Bryse Wilson: Bounced from rotation
The Braves optioned Wilson to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.
With Kevin Gausman (shoulder) slated to return from the injured list to start Friday's game against the Marlins, Wilson will be the odd man out from the Braves' rotation. Wilson likely sealed his fate with a poor showing in his lone outing March 30 in Philadelphia, when he lasted just 3.1 innings while serving up four runs on five hits and four walks. The move to the minors temporarily puts a cramp on the right-hander's fantasy outlook, but his power arsenal will make him an intriguing speculative pickup when he eventually earns a call back to Atlanta.
