Atlanta recalled Wilson from Triple-A Gwinnett and appointed him as the 27th man for Wednesday's doubleheader with the Padres.

Wilson is scheduled to start the second game of the twin bill for Atlanta, but he'll likely need to dazzle during the outing to stick around with the big club beyond Wednesday. The 23-year-old righty is likely just making a spot start for Atlanta, which was forced to temporarily expand its rotation to six men due to the doubleheader. Over his six starts with Atlanta in 2021, Wilson has gone 2-3 with a 5.34 ERA and 1.53 WHIP across 28.2 innings.