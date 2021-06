Atlanta recalled Wilson from Triple-A Gwinnett ahead of his scheduled start Sunday in the first game of the team's doubleheader with the Cardinals.

Wilson is expected to step in as Atlanta's fifth starter for the time being after rookie Tucker Davidson (forearm) recently joined Huascar Ynoa (hand) and Mike Soroka (Achilles) on the injured list. Over his previous five starts with the big club this season, Wilson has posted a 4.38 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 15:7 K:BB across 24.2 innings.