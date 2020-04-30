Braves' Bryse Wilson: Candidate for expanded roster spot
Wilson could see consistent usage on the Atlanta staff this season if rosters are expanded beyond 26 players, Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The 22-year-old right-hander failed to win a rotation spot during training camp and had already been optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett when baseball was put on pause, but Wilson would be one of the top candidates to handle a long relief or sixth starter role for the team, along with Kyle Wright and Touki Toussaint. Wilson has struggled in his brief tastes of the majors so far, but he posted a solid 3.42 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 118:26 K:BB in 121 innings for Gwinnett last year.
