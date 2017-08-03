Wilson tossed six scoreless innings Wednesday in Low-A Rome's win over Augusta, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out six.

The 19-year-old righty gets overlooked in a stacked Braves farm system, sitting as their No. 16 fantasy prospect (and No. 10 pitcher), but in another organization Wilson would be soaring up the rankings after posting a 2.93 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 47:10 K:BB in 46 innings over his last eight starts. An over-slot fourth-round pick in the 2016 draft, his plus fastball and slider could eventually make him a dominant late-inning reliever in the majors if his changeup never develops, but given his early success in a starting role expect Atlanta to give him every opportunity to work on that third pitch as he climbs the ladder.

