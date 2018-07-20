Wilson threw seven scoreless innings Thursday for Double-A Mississippi in a win over Montgomery, giving up three hits and a walk while tying his season high with nine strikeouts.

The 20-year-old right-hander has been absolutely brilliant since the calendar flipped to July, allowing only two runs in 27 innings over four starts with a 34:4 K:BB. Wilson's overall numbers in his first exposure to Double-A haven't been exceptional since an early-May promotion from High-A (4.13 ERA, 1.32 WHIP 81:23 K:BB in 72 innings), but it looks like he's figured things out. The Braves' No. 13 fantasy prospect could still see a late-season move up to Triple-A Gwinnett if he continues to dominate the Southern League, but even if he remains in Double-A through the rest of the year, Wilson is on track for a potential 2019 big-league debut.