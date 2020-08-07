Wilson is one of the top candidates to star Saturday in Philadelphia, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

O'Brien is only guessing here, as the Braves are still undecided. He also notes that the team could go with an opener and make it a bullpen game. While Wilson is a fine prospect, he has not had much success as a big-league starter (5.56 ERA in 22.2 innings). Ian Anderson, who is not on the 40-man roster, and Tucker Davidson, who is on the 40-man roster, are probably more intriguing options for fantasy purposes.