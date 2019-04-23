Wilson could be a candidate to make a spot start Thursday against the Reds if he's not needed in relief Tuesday or Wednesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The Braves appear set to give Mike Foltynewicz (elbow) an extra day of rest before bringing him back from the 10-day injured list this weekend, which will create a temporary opening in the rotation for a sixth pitcher. The decision will likely come down to Wilson or Sean Newcomb, who will be eligible to rejoin the big club Thursday after being optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett last week. Considering that Newcomb continued to show poor control in his first start at Triple-A, the Braves may be inclined to keep him in the minors a little longer and give Wilson another look in the rotation. Wilson labored in his lone start with the big club back on March 30 in Philadelphia, giving up four runs on five hits and four walks while failing to escape the fourth inning.