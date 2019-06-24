Braves' Bryse Wilson: Could replace Folty in rotation
Wilson is viewed as a candidate to receive a callup from Triple-A Gwinnett to start Thursday's game against the Cubs, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
The Braves haven't tipped their hands regarding who will replace the demoted Mike Foltynewicz in the rotation, but Wilson is the most logical replacement given that he would be available Thursday on regular rest. Wilson has helped his case for a promotion by dominating of late at Gwinnett, compiling a 2.49 ERA and 49:9 K:BB in 47 innings across his last eight starts. In addition to Wilson, reliever Touki Toussaint is another option to fill in for Foltynewicz.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...