Wilson is viewed as a candidate to receive a callup from Triple-A Gwinnett to start Thursday's game against the Cubs, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The Braves haven't tipped their hands regarding who will replace the demoted Mike Foltynewicz in the rotation, but Wilson is the most logical replacement given that he would be available Thursday on regular rest. Wilson has helped his case for a promotion by dominating of late at Gwinnett, compiling a 2.49 ERA and 49:9 K:BB in 47 innings across his last eight starts. In addition to Wilson, reliever Touki Toussaint is another option to fill in for Foltynewicz.