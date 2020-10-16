Wilson earned the win in Game 4 of the NLCS against the Dodgers after giving up one run on one hit with five strikeouts and one walk over six innings Thursday.

It was the first postseason appearance of the 22-year-old's career, and he allowed only a single run via a solo homer from Edwin Rios. Wilson had a 4.02 ERA, 1.72 WHIP and 15:9 K:BB over 15.2 innings during the regular season, but he may have earned the chance to start another playoff game, if the Braves can complete the series win and advance to the World Series.