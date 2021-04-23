Wilson is scheduled to start Sunday's series finale with the Diamondbacks in Atlanta, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Atlanta will get Drew Smyly (forearm) back from the injured list Saturday to fortify a banged-up rotation, but Max Fried's (hamstring) ongoing absence will pave the way for Wilson to pick up a second start. Wilson wasn't dominant by any means in his season debut last weekend against the Cubs, but he came away with the win after giving up three runs (two earned) on seven hits and a walk while striking out one over five innings.