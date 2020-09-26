Wilson is scheduled to start Sunday's regular-season finale against the Red Sox, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Wilson made his first start of 2020 earlier this week against the Marlins and gave an injury-plagued Atlanta rotation a much needed shot in the arm, covering five scoreless frames while striking out seven. On the back of that performance, Wilson will unsurprisingly earn another start, and how he fares Sunday could dictate whether he's included on the postseason roster. Atlanta will likely attempt to get by with a three- or four-man rotation during the playoffs, leaving Wilson and fellow youngsters Kyle Wright and Tucker Davidson to battle for starting roles behind Max Fried and Ian Anderson.