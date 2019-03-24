Wilson will start the second game of the season for the Braves, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Wilson will follow Julio Teheran in the rotation, making his season debut Saturday against the Phillies. The young right-hander earned a spot in the Opening Day rotation thanks to a strong spring, during which he posted a 3.29 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 13:2 K:BB through 13.2 innings (five appearances). With Mike Foltynewicz (elbow) and Mike Soroka (shoulder) both getting healthier, Wilson may only have until the end of April or so to prove he deserves to stick in the majors.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...

  • MLB: Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds

    Gennett injury proves costly

    With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...