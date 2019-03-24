Wilson will start the second game of the season for the Braves, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Wilson will follow Julio Teheran in the rotation, making his season debut Saturday against the Phillies. The young right-hander earned a spot in the Opening Day rotation thanks to a strong spring, during which he posted a 3.29 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 13:2 K:BB through 13.2 innings (five appearances). With Mike Foltynewicz (elbow) and Mike Soroka (shoulder) both getting healthier, Wilson may only have until the end of April or so to prove he deserves to stick in the majors.