Wilson allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out a batter across four innings Wednesday as he picked up the save over the Marlins.

This was not any ordinary save opportunity for Wilson as he came into the game in the sixth with the Braves already leading 22-8. He gave up his only run off a Jorge Alfaro single in the seventh and got Jazz Chisholm to pop out out the very next at-bat to escape a bases-loaded jam. Wilson has now made two appearances since being recalled Sept. 6 and has given up three runs on eight hits and two walks while only managing two strikeouts in five innings.