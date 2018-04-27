Wilson (2-0) fired 6.2 scoreless innings for High-A Florida in Thursday's win over Lakeland, scattering three hits and two walks while striking out four.

The right-hander has been dealing to begin the season, and Wilson now boasts a 0.45 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 19:5 K:BB through his first 20 innings at High-A. The Braves' system is loaded with pitching prospects and the organization has little reason to rush the 20-year-old, but if Wilson keeps putting up numbers like this, he'll get his first crack at Double-A over the summer.