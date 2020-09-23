Wilson (1-0) threw five scoreless innings on Tuesday, giving up three hits and a walk while striking out seven, as the Braves beat the Marlins 11-1.

Making just his fifth appearance his first start of the season, Wilson threw 50 of 77 pitches for strikes. It was his first outing without giving up a run in 2020. The 22-year-old is a fringe top-five prospect for the Braves and is still just 22 years old. He will have a chance to compete for a rotation spot in 2021. Wilson may draw the start Sunday against the Red Sox.