Wilson (3-0) was dominant for Triple-A Gwinnett in Wednesday's win over Louisville, allowing only one hit over eight scoreless innings while striking out a career-high 13.

The Braves' No. 11 fantasy prospect had been cuffed around in his first two starts for Gwinnett since a promotion at the beginning of August, but he rebounded in impressive fashion, retiring the first 10 batters he faced and facing the minimum number of batters through eight frames. Wilson isn't on the 40-man roster yet, but Atlanta hasn't been afraid to start the service clock early on their top pitching prospects this season as the team pushes for the playoffs, so the 20-year-old could be the next arm to get called up if he continues to shut down International League hitters.