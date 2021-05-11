Atlanta recalled Wilson from Triple-A Gwinnett to start Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays.
Wilson will likely be up with Atlanta for just one start, as skipper Brian Snitker wanted to skip Drew Smyly's turn in the rotation for matchup with the Blue Jays after Toronto pummeled the lefty for six runs (five earned) in four innings back on April 30. Relying on Wilson to turn in dramatically better results than Smyly against Toronto may be wishful thinking; the 24-year-old righty has surrendered four home runs has posted an underwhelming 6:5 K:BB in 12 innings at the big-league level in 2021.
