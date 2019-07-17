Wilson (1-1) took the loss Tuesday, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks over four-plus innings while striking out one as Atlanta fell 13-1 to the Brewers.

Although he did give Atlanta a quality start in his last big-league outing, Wilson has otherwise struggled when called upon, posting a 6.75 ERA and 1.71 WHIP through 18.2 innings. It's not yet clear whether he'll remain in the rotation until Kevin Gausman (foot) and Max Fried (blister) get healthy, or whether the club will turn to one of its many other pitching prospects -- or, perhaps, a trade -- for help.