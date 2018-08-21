Braves' Bryse Wilson: Impressive in big-league debut
Wilson (1-0) tossed five scoreless innings Monday against the Pirates, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out five. He picked up the win.
Wilson was rewarded for an excellent minor-league season with a spot on the 40-man roster and a pre-September start in the majors. He is expected to be optioned back to Triple-A but will be back up in September. Mark Bowman of MLB.com said Wilson may make a few more big-league starts this season, but he could also be used as a weapon out of the bullpen. He doesn't have quite the name value of some other Braves pitching prospects, but Wilson has a chance to be as good as any of them. He has a very solid three-pitch repertoire and was comfortably sitting in the mid-90s with his fastball during his big-league debut. Prior to his promotion, he logged a 3.27 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 139:35 K:BB in 123.2 innings across the top three levels of the minors. He doesn't turn 21 until Dec. 20.
