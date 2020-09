The Braves excluded Wilson from the 28-man roster for their wild-card series with the Reds that began Wednesday.

Atlanta only needs a three-man rotation for its three-game series, so Wilson found himself as the odd man out with the Braves expected to turn to Max Fried, Ian Anderson and Kyle Wright for starts. Wilson could be a candidate to rejoin the postseason roster in the divisional round, should the Braves win their series with the Reds.