Wilson will likely start Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Wilson has been with Triple-A Gwinnett since May 23, and he's made four starts in his most recent minor-league stint. He last pitched June 15, which means that he'd be on full rest if he takes the mound in Sunday's series finale against St. Louis. Atlanta's starters are dealing with several injuries, so Kyle Muller will likely start one of the two games in Monday's doubleheader against the Mets. It's not yet clear whether Wilson could remain in the rotation while Tucker Davidson (forearm) is sidelined.